Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.54.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.61 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

