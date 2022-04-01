Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Director Purchases $794,190.54 in Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Icosavax Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.
About Icosavax (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
