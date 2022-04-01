Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Director Purchases $794,190.54 in Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Icosavax Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.