Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

