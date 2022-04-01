New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,526 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $228.02 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

