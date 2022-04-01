New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,046 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $12,625,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.