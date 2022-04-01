Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.