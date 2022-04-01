New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.