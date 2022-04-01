JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

JBLU stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

