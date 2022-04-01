3,180 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $333.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

