Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.