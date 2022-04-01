Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Featured Stories

