Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,500.00

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,149.59.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $133.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.2707 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DSV Panalpina A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.