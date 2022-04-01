Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Cut to CHF 160 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 166 to CHF 160 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.50.

FLGZY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

