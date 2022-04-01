National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 4,563 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.97 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

