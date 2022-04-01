National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

