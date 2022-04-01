National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,687 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $296.61 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

