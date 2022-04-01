National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 38,836 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIF opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

