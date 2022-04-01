National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.11 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

