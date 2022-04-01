222,933 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

