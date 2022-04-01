National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

