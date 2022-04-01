National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.17 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

