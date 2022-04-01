Strs Ohio Sells 490 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 200,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTST stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

