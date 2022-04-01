Strs Ohio Sells 2,118 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

