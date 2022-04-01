Strs Ohio Has $1.22 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.