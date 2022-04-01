Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $32.21 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

