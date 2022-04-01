Strs Ohio Acquires 2,330 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $990.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.