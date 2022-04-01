Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

