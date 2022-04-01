Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

