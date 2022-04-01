Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

