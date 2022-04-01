Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amyris by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.