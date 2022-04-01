Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.57 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

