Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of USD Partners worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 175,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. USD Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.