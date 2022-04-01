Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Expands By 23.1%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $14.78 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.
About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (BLRDF)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.