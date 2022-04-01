Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Drops By 29.5%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.7 days.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $30.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

