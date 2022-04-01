Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

