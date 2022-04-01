Ryan Mcinerney Sells 6,466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26.

Visa stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pariax LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $4,435,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 171,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

