Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $151.47 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,163.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.87.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

