PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $2,132,877.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 10th, Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32.

NYSE:PD opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

