Nick G. Karabots Sells 102,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

