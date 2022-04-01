Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.