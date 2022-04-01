Oppenheimer Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target to $16.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 302.01% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

AYLA stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

