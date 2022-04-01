The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 539.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

