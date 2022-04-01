Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

