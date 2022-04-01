Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

BGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.