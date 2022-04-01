Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $620.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $575.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.31 and a 200-day moving average of $513.30. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $348.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.