Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,767 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 498,114 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

AEM stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

