CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $40.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

CarGurus stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

