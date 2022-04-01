Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

