Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,021 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

