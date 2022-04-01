Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock opened at $1,464.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,493.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,671.15. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

