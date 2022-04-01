America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $80.56 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.